Esther O. Rodarte
El Paso - Esther O. Rodarte, 102, was called to be with our Lord on December 21, 2019, at 10:20pm. She lived in El Paso, TX all her life, and is preceded in death by husband Antonio L. Rodarte. She is survived by her children Mary Lou Rodarte-Garcia (husband Manuel), Antonio Rodarte (wife Alicia) and her grandchildren Veronica Rodarte-Pritchard (husband Robert), Salvador Rodarte, and 6 great-grandchildren (Randal, Marcus, Aubrey, Jacob, Maddie, Nathan). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019