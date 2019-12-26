Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Rodarte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther O. Rodarte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther O. Rodarte Obituary
Esther O. Rodarte

El Paso - Esther O. Rodarte, 102, was called to be with our Lord on December 21, 2019, at 10:20pm. She lived in El Paso, TX all her life, and is preceded in death by husband Antonio L. Rodarte. She is survived by her children Mary Lou Rodarte-Garcia (husband Manuel), Antonio Rodarte (wife Alicia) and her grandchildren Veronica Rodarte-Pritchard (husband Robert), Salvador Rodarte, and 6 great-grandchildren (Randal, Marcus, Aubrey, Jacob, Maddie, Nathan). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now