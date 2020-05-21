|
Esther Reyes
El Paso - Gloria Esther Reyes, 82, died May 19, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Born December 21, 1937, she graduated from Ysleta High School in 1957 and married in 1959. She retired a City of El Paso environmental services inspector, working her way up through years of service to the public. She'll be remembered as industrious and opinionated, a voracious reader and student of current events, with a biting wit and eclectic passions that included art, gardening, seamstry, sports and games, and travel with family across the U.S. and Mexico. Through word and deed, she imparted to her family her Catholic faith, and values of curiosity, charity and self-reliance; celebrated her family's triumphs and supported them through every trial. Esther is preceded in death by her parents Jesus and Elisa Barron and sisters Elvida and Raquel. She is survived by her husband Martin Reyes; five children, Sylvia, Graciela, Patricia, Laura and John, and their spouses; and by her 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was the heart of her family and will be missed terribly.
Visitation: Friday, May 22 from 5pm - 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, Tx 79904, with a Vigil at 8pm. Funeral Service: Saturday May 23 at 12pm at Restlawn with a burial following at Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020