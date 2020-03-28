|
|
Esther Rosencrans
El Paso - Esther Rosencrans, 63, entered eternal life on March 21, 2020. A prominent business owner, she operated La Tapatia Inc. in Ysleta for 40 years. Known for her devotion to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and the sisters of the Good Shepherd Convent, her life was the portrait of family, faith and a profound love of life. Born in Ysleta to her beloved parents, Jesusita Almeida Rosencrans, a homemaker, and Willie Rosencrans, a mechanic, she grew up an exemplary daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and godparent. Esther attained a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from the University of Texas at El Paso. She took great delight in music, collecting Mexican folk art and traveling. Esther was perhaps best known for her sense of humor, thoughtfulness, generosity, and strength of character. She had the unique ability to talk to anyone and was blessed with many wonderful and dear friends.
Esther is survived by her husband, Joe Elmer Torres; her siblings Carlos Rosencrans, Hon. Alicia R. Chacon, and Raul Rosencrans; her daughter Laura Marie Rosencrans (Juan Salinas); her grandchildren Luis Diego Salinas and Alexa Marie Salinas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and godchildren. She is also survived by her extended family at La Tapatia, co-workers whom she loved and cherished for decades.
Soy Libre. No se entristezcan por mí, ahora yo soy libre. Estoy tomando el camino que Dios me marco, Ustedes lo verán. Yo tome su mano cuando lo escuche llamarme. Yo encontré la paz en el ocaso del día. Y, si mi partida ha dejado un vacío, traten de llenarlo con los alegres recuerdos, de una amistad compartida, una sonrisa, un beso. No se dejen decaer por momentos de tristeza, yo deseo que mañana la luz del sol los colme. Mi vida fue plena, la disfrute grandemente con mi familia, buenos amigos, grandes momentos y el amor de aquellos que estuvieron conmigo. Levanten sus corazones y vayan en paz con Dios. Dios me llamo, El me hizo libre.
A private funeral was held on March 23, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The pallbearers were Juan Salinas, Carlos D. Chacon, Victor Monsisvais Jr., Paul Rosencrans, Joe D. Rodriguez, Willie Torres, Mike Lara, and Simon Garcia. Honorary pallbearers were Luis Diego Salinas, Carlos Rosencrans, Raul Rosencrans, Victor J. Monsisvais, and Joe Elmer Torres, Jr.
The Family would like to express their deep gratitude to physicians Dr. Zening He, Dr. Rhonda Fleming, Dr. Alejandro Ovalle and Dr. Luis Guerra for their exemplary care.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020