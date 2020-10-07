1/1
Esther S. Hernandez
1935 - 2020
Esther S. Hernandez

El Paso - Esther Silva Hernandez, 85 passed away on Sunday Oct 4, 2020. She was born in Gomez Palacio, Durango MX. on August 22, 1935 to Maria De Jesus and Eliseo Silva. She was the oldest of nine siblings and helped in raising her siblings. As a young lady, she moved to Los Angeles, CA where she found employment as a nanny for a couple with a small child. In 1957 she inadvertently misdialed a phone number and reached Oscar Cruz Hernandez and they fell in love. They were married for 59 years and had four children.

Esther and her beloved late husband Oscar were deeply involved in many ministries and activities of the Corpus Christi Catholic Community where they were deeply loved and respected lifelong parishioners.

Esther will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her 4 children, Oscar Hernandez, Ivonne LaRue, Virginia Block, Jorge Hernandez, ten grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-8pm with rosary at 6pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-East
OCT
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-East
