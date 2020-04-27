Services
El Paso - A long time resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away in her sleep without suffering any illness on April 17, 2020, in her residence at San Antonio, Texas alongside her son. She was a USA citizen who was born during the Depression (April 15, 1923) in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and after living in other states settled in El Paso, Texas. This is where she grew her family with her husband Miguel (deceased in 2004).

Esther was a devout catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Light Church Choir, Women's club and Guadalupana's club. She was actively involved in most of the church's activities and events throughout her life. She also enjoyed teaching catechism (CCD) and loved preparing the next generation to become devout Catholics. She had various hobbies that included gardening, sewing and baking.

She leaves behind a son, Miguel Angel and his wife Marisela; a daughter, Maria Esther and her husband George with their six children. Her grandchildren: Georgina and her husband Matt, Rafael and his wife Nicole, Rita and her husband John, Richard and his fiancee Kelly, Sophia and her fiancee Tom and George Alexander; along with her six great-grandchildren who were her family and her love. She always kept communication with her family "mis angelitos" and enjoyed visiting with them until the day of her departure from this world.

Esther will be brightly remembered and greatly missed by all her family and friends.

May God give her peace and reunite her with all of her foregone family.

On 4/28/20 visitation from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary at 6:30 pm; will take place at Perches Funeral Home--West.

On 4/29/20 at 10:00 am burial will take place at Mt. Carmel cemetery.
