Ethel Berniece Hill (Bullard/Barton)
El Paso - Born in Roswell,NM on 10/02/1935. She attended Austin HS. Berniece was a Homemaker and loved to crochet and garden. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rufus S. Hill; parents, Bob and Edith Love; three children, Jeannie, Stephen and Barbara. She leaves behind Tommy, Mike, Jeannine, Kelly, Mark Barton and Jessica Hill. Three sons, three daughters, thirteen Grandchildren and eight Great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangement is provided by San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pelicano Dr. (915) 590-8700. Visitation;19 April 2019,09:00-09:30am,followed by interment at Ft Bliss Cemetery;10:00-10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 18, 2019