Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ft Bliss Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Berniece Hill


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Berniece Hill Obituary
Ethel Berniece Hill (Bullard/Barton)

El Paso - Born in Roswell,NM on 10/02/1935. She attended Austin HS. Berniece was a Homemaker and loved to crochet and garden. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints.

Preceded in death by her husband, Rufus S. Hill; parents, Bob and Edith Love; three children, Jeannie, Stephen and Barbara. She leaves behind Tommy, Mike, Jeannine, Kelly, Mark Barton and Jessica Hill. Three sons, three daughters, thirteen Grandchildren and eight Great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangement is provided by San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pelicano Dr. (915) 590-8700. Visitation;19 April 2019,09:00-09:30am,followed by interment at Ft Bliss Cemetery;10:00-10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now