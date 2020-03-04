|
|
Eufemia B. Peña
El Paso - Although it's been a year our hearts still weigh with great Sorrow, we've gathered once again from near and far in your honor. To bid our final farewell and return you to your beloved "Chonito" our greatly missed and precious father. Your legacy will never be forgotten, our strength as a family comes from your love, and you will live in our hearts forever until we meet again, Till then we will gaze upon the darkest of nights for there you will together shine across the sky as bright as the lights in Heaven. Graveside Service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Anniversary Mass will be at 12:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. ~ From your Children
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020