Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
San Antonio Catholic Church,
503 Hunter
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eufemia Peña
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eufemia B. Peña

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eufemia B. Peña Obituary
Eufemia B. Peña

El Paso - Although it's been a year our hearts still weigh with great Sorrow, we've gathered once again from near and far in your honor. To bid our final farewell and return you to your beloved "Chonito" our greatly missed and precious father. Your legacy will never be forgotten, our strength as a family comes from your love, and you will live in our hearts forever until we meet again, Till then we will gaze upon the darkest of nights for there you will together shine across the sky as bright as the lights in Heaven. Graveside Service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Anniversary Mass will be at 12:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. ~ From your Children
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eufemia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now