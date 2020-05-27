|
Eugene Forti
Eugene Forti, born March 6, 1924 in El Paso, Texas, to the late Eugene L. Forti and Mary Talamantez, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans' Home, following a brief illness. He was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Kathalea, and brothers David and Ray. He is survived by his son Guy Forti (Debra); daughter, Mary Kay Dieterich (Jeff); grandson Evan Dieterich; granddaughter, Becky Crawford (Nick); and three great grandchildren, Alysha and Ian Rowzee, and Ava Hardin. Eugene will be best remembered for his devotion to family, kindness and generosity to all, sense of humor, zest for life, and compassion for animals. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the USO at https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/.
Published in El Paso Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020