Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Jesus and Mary Chapel
1401 W. Yandell
View Map
Eugene G. Abts Obituary
Eugene G. Abts

El Paso - Eugene G. Abts, 89, passed away in El Paso, Texas on June 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Abts, 1 brother and 5 sisters. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a vocational teacher at Socorro High School for 9 years and owned and operated Country Club Cleaners for 13 years in El Paso. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Luz Maria Abts, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday June 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Jesus and Mary Chapel, 1401 W. Yandell followed by Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019
