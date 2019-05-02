|
Eugene Metcalf
Millington, TN - Eugene Metcalf, 80, of Millington, TN went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019. He was born and raised in Greeneville, TN. He was an Air Force veteran stationed in El Paso, TX where he spent over 40 years with the Santa Fe railroad; had a pecan farm in Vado, New Mexico; and was a member of Westside Baptist Temple in El Paso, TX. He was very passionate about missions, serving the Lord Jesus Christ, and his family. He came to Millington, TN in 2005 and was a faithful member of East Side Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Muncie Metcalf; brother, Lyle Metcalf; three infant siblings and his first wife of 42 years, Karen Jenkins Metcalf. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jimmie Soules McGaughey Metcalf; children, Ronald (Debbie) Metcalf, Kathryn (George) Whitcomb, Jimmy Metcalf; step-children, Karen (Wesley) Hatchel, Carol McGaughey, John (Amy) McGaughey; sisters, Mary (Amos) Hensley, Lavada (Danny) Knight, Betty Smith; brothers, Alvin (Bonnie) Metcalf, Hubert (Doris) Metcalf, Ralph (Jackie) Metcalf, Carl (Cindy) Metcalf; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Apr 30) from 10am until the service at 11am at East Side Baptist Church. Interment will be Saturday (May 4) at 2:30PM in Restlawn Memorial Cemetery in El Paso, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the Building Fund at East Side Baptist Church (3232 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38128).
Published in El Paso Times on May 2, 2019