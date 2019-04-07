|
Eugene Robert Calabro, Jr
Austin - Eugene Robert Calabro, Jr was born on June 12, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York and died at home surrounded by his family on December 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Gene graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas in 1964 where he was an All District football player and wrestler. Gene served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Green Beret. After returning from Vietnam, Gene graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and the El Paso Police Academy and served as a police officer. After moving to Austin he completed a Master's in Education at the University of Texas at Austin. After teaching for 20 years, Gene retired from AISD. Gene's passion for educating and supporting children continued with his work over the next 8 years for Travis County Juvenile Probation.
Gene was a life-long scouter and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America for distinguished service to youth. Gene was an avid gamer and especially loved any kind of word game. Most of all he loved his family.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chris and Joe, and step-daughter Sara Reed Arthur. Gene is survived by his wife, Marsha Adams; children Robert Calabro and wife Stephanie, Stacey Calabro, and Carmen DeVilbiss and husband Gerald; son-in-law, David Arthur; grandchildren Jackson Woomer; Ethan and Austin Calabro; Aiden, Wiley, Cody, and Kade DeVilbiss, and Truman Arthur. He is also survived by his stepmother Sue Calabro and step-siblings Mauri Whitehurst, Joel White, and Julie Duncan. His loving extended family also includes Bunny and Bruce Morris, Jimmy and Stacey Adams and their children Brian, Becca, Katie, Dallas, and Bethany.
After cremation, Gene will be interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:30PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the veteran or police .
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019