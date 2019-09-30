Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Eugenia Gallegos went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born in Pictou, CO. to Manuel and Mary Duran on December 19, 1923. She is predeceased by her husband, Leandro Gallegos, her son, Daniel Gallegos and her daughter Donna Gallegos. Her parents, Manuel and Mary Duran, sisters Martha, Elsie and Olivia. She is survived by her son, Johnny and his wife, Barbara, her brother Daniel Duran, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Jean, as she was known to her friends has lived in El Paso since 1955. She was an Avon Lady for over 50 years, with many awards bestowed upon her. All of her customers became her friends. Jean was a real people person and everyone loved her. She was the center of her family's lives. We will all greatly miss her. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Jean will be laid to rest with her beloved Leandro at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 30, 2019
