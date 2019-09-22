Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
B'nai Zion Cemetery
3911 Gateway Blvd W
El Paso, TX
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
717 Los Miradores
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia (Tita) Kaplan


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenia (Tita) Kaplan Obituary
Eugenia (Tita) Kaplan

El Paso - Eugenia (Tita) Kaplan

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed peacefully at the age of 85 on September 19th, 2019.

Tita was cherished by many and radiated kindness and generosity to everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, David Kaplan, their 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

In her own words: I had a very nice life full of blessings.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday September 22 at 1:30pm at B'nai Zion Cemetery 3911 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79903

Shiva will be held every night at 7pm at 717 Los Miradores El Paso, TX 79912 until Thursday September 26, 2019.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the El Paso Downtown Lions Foundation for the Children's Diabetes Camp 408 E. Paisano Drive El Paso, TX 79901 or B'nai Zion Synagogue. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now