Eugenia (Tita) Kaplan
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed peacefully at the age of 85 on September 19th, 2019.
Tita was cherished by many and radiated kindness and generosity to everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, David Kaplan, their 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
In her own words: I had a very nice life full of blessings.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday September 22 at 1:30pm at B'nai Zion Cemetery 3911 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79903
Shiva will be held every night at 7pm at 717 Los Miradores El Paso, TX 79912 until Thursday September 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the El Paso Downtown Lions Foundation for the Children's Diabetes Camp 408 E. Paisano Drive El Paso, TX 79901 or B'nai Zion Synagogue. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 22, 2019