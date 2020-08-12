Eugenio Chavez-RiceEl Paso - Eugenio Chavez-Rice, M.D., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family; Lorraine S. Rodriguez, Charlie and Princess. He was a loving friend, father figure, the center, and strength with his guidance for Rodriguez, Alvarado and the Attaguile families. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Mary O'neall Rice and his parents Ernesto Chavez and Anita Rice de Chavez. He was survived by his brother Ernesto Chavez, sister Ivonne Chavez, nieces Mercedes Chavez Ponzanelli, Patricia Chavez Ponzanelli, nephew Ernesto Chavez Ponzanelli, lifelong friend Cosme Almada and many more extended family and friends. He was a devoted and well respected Neuropsychiatrist with more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. He was devoted to the El Paso Community where he provided his vast experience promoting recovery on mental illnesses to different cohorts including children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly. His enormous passion for life, for knowledge, for love, for medicine, for everything that he did led him to live life the fullest. He will be dearly missed by all and will be forever in our hearts.