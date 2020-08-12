1/1
Eugenio Chavez-Rice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenio Chavez-Rice

El Paso - Eugenio Chavez-Rice, M.D., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family; Lorraine S. Rodriguez, Charlie and Princess. He was a loving friend, father figure, the center, and strength with his guidance for Rodriguez, Alvarado and the Attaguile families. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Mary O'neall Rice and his parents Ernesto Chavez and Anita Rice de Chavez. He was survived by his brother Ernesto Chavez, sister Ivonne Chavez, nieces Mercedes Chavez Ponzanelli, Patricia Chavez Ponzanelli, nephew Ernesto Chavez Ponzanelli, lifelong friend Cosme Almada and many more extended family and friends. He was a devoted and well respected Neuropsychiatrist with more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. He was devoted to the El Paso Community where he provided his vast experience promoting recovery on mental illnesses to different cohorts including children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly. His enormous passion for life, for knowledge, for love, for medicine, for everything that he did led him to live life the fullest. He will be dearly missed by all and will be forever in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved