Eugenio "Gene" Gaytan Jr.El Paso - Eugenio "Gene" Gaytan Jr., passed away on September 11, 2020. Gene was born in El Paso, TX on November 14, 1952. Gene is a graduate of Austin High School class of 1971 and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. Gene was the loving husband to wife Amalia Gaytan for 46 years and the proud father to sons Michael Gaytan and Erik Gaytan. Gene worked for Harding Orr and McDaniel funeral home and continued into Martin Funeral for a combined 43 years of service. Gene was a member of The Knights of Columbus. His passion was coaching in the city leagues of Boys Baseball of El Paso Roger Brown Park, youth basketball for city leagues Lee Moore as well as Midnight Basketball Armijo. Gene is survived by his wife Amalia Gaytan, sons Michael Eugene Gaytan and Erik James Gaytan, daughter-in-law Jessica Gaytan, granddaughter Emma Sunshine Gaytan, sister Cristina Nabhan and brother Joel Gaytan. Gene is now reunited with his dear parents Eugenio and Cristina Gaytan. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Pallbearers: Michael Gaytan, Erik Gaytan, Joel Gaytan, Frank Garcia, Luis Garcia, Bobby Garcia, Bill Crowe, Pablo Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers: Ruben Sonny Garcia, Bob Garcia, Fernie Molinar, Dean Nabhan, Sergio Hernandez. Graveside Service will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.