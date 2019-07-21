Eugenio L. Chavira



El Paso - In the early hours of Thursday, July 18th 2019, Eugenio Chavira Jr. peacefully went Home at the young age of 79. He was born and raised in Fort Hancock, Texas. He proudly and honorably served and protected his country for over 40 years. Mr. Chavira began his service to the United States government when he volunteered for the Army. He continued his service as a Federal Police Officer and an Immigration Detention Officer. He retired after dedicating 26 years of service with U.S. Customs. Mr. Chavira was a devoted husband, father, friend, co-worker and mentor. He is preceded in eternal rest by his beloved wife Irma, of 50 years and his parents Eugenio Chavira Sr. and Aurora Chavira. He is survived by his daughters Sandra C. Baumhardt (Donald Ray Baumhardt), Gina C. Jimenez (Paul Edward Jimenez Sr.), grandchildren Raissa Anai Jimenez, Elina Jimenez, Paul Edward Jimenez Jr., his brother Arturo Chavira Sr. (+ Norma Chavira), his sisters Mary C. Soto (John J. Soto), Manuela Dominguez (+ Zacarias Dominguez Jr.), and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews whom he adored with all his heart. Pallbearers for Mr. Chavira will be Donald Ray Baumhardt, Paul Edward Jimenez Sr., John Eugene Soto, Arturo Chavira Jr., Marco Antonio Gomez Jr., Javier Ramos. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Edward Jimenez Jr., Arturo Chavira Sr., John J. Soto, Jose A. Ruiz, Ruben Jauregui. Great thanks and appreciation to family and friends who supported us throughout this difficult time. His Daughters would especially like to thank Norma Bujanda, her sons Bruce and Billy, and their staff at Ayuda Foster Home for the beautiful and gentle way they cared for our father. We will miss our pillar of strength and our sunshine. Services for Mr. Chavira are scheduled as follows, Visitation will take place Monday, July 22 from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 N Carolina, El Paso Texas, 79915. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, July 23 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa Avenue El Paso Texas 79915 at 9am. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019