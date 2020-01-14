|
Eustacia A. Cordero
Eustacia A. Cordero born March 29, 1923 in Lyons, Kansas passed away on January 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isidro and Panfila Alavrez her husband Eugenio Cordero and son Marcos Cordero. She is survived by daughters Rafaela Cordero, Luciana Flores, Gloria Puentes, and sons Manny Cordero and Eugenio Cordero. She had 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. The world has lost a wonderful woman, always helping her Family. Even in times of hardship and turmoil, she was the guiding light for our Family. The constant reminders of all the blessings that were made possible because of her selfless nature. She was an inspiration in our lives and those that loved her. We hope that even in her absence, we can continue to learn from her. God called his Angel home, we're happy that she is finally at peace. We love you Mom / Grandma. The Family invites Family and Friends to her Funeral Mass at Santa Lucia on Wednesday, January 15 @ 10:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020