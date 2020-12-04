Eustacio Chavez II



On Wednesday, November 18th, Eustacio Chavez II loving husband , father grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 85. Eustacio was preceded in death by his mother Belen Clark brother Eddie Chavez sons Raymundo Chavez, Alfredo Chavez and Danny Chavez. He is survived by his children Eustacio (Mary) Chavez III,Tony(Irma)Chavez, Ronnie(Martha)Chavez, Henry Chavez, Terry(Bernie)Chavez, Mary Chavez, David Fernandez. He was blessed with 33 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. Rosary will be Sunday, December 6 from 2 to 6 at Perches Funeral Home West.









