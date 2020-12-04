1/1
On Wednesday, November 18th, Eustacio Chavez II loving husband , father grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 85. Eustacio was preceded in death by his mother Belen Clark brother Eddie Chavez sons Raymundo Chavez, Alfredo Chavez and Danny Chavez. He is survived by his children Eustacio (Mary) Chavez III,Tony(Irma)Chavez, Ronnie(Martha)Chavez, Henry Chavez, Terry(Bernie)Chavez, Mary Chavez, David Fernandez. He was blessed with 33 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. Rosary will be Sunday, December 6 from 2 to 6 at Perches Funeral Home West.




Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Rosary
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-West - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-West - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
