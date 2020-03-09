|
|
Eva R. Valles
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Eva R. Valles, of El Paso, TX, announces her passing on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 71 years after courageously battling cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends when she went to be with the Lord. Born April 13, 1948, she is predeceased by her dear, beloved mother Jesusita Vasquez who she reunites. Eva will forever be remembered by her surviving children Charles (Jaime), Gabriel (Gabo), and Eva Marie (Mamma), her daughter-in-law Belen (Bo), and her brother Edmundo, sister-in law Esther, and nephew Eddie Vasquez. Eva will also be lovingly remembered by her five beautiful grandchildren Desiree (Des), Gavin (Gavino), Chloe, Brett (B.J.), and Liam (Taz), and by extended family and dear friends. Eva's greatest joy was her family and friends and all those who were blessed with her presence knew her as having a generous, giving spirit and a beautiful heart. She welcomed all who came to her home and did so much for others before she thought about her own needs. The memory of her smile, laughter, and love will live on in those who knew her always.
"Honor her for all that all her hands have done, and let her works bring praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m., at Funeraria del Angel Central on 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass in memory of Eva will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, 3021 Frutas Ave. Burial following mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. Eva will be missed by those who adored her dearly, and by all those whose lives she touched with her kindness, generosity, and amazing love.
"You should be known for the beauty that comes from within" Peter 3:4
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020