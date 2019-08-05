|
Eva Rivera (Hernandez)
El Paso - Eva Rivera (Hernandez), 77, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family on July 22, 2019, in El Paso, TX. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo & Guadalupe Hernandez and her son, whom she is now reunited with, Sammy Rivera. She is survived by her forever love, husband of 59 years , Eddie Rivera, her loving children, Yvonne Duron (Dennis), Edward Rivera (Sandra), Lori Gonzalez (Ruben), and Marissa Rivera, her sisters, Ycela Prado and Alicia Amezcua, brothers Enrique Hernandez and Mickey Hernandez and many nieces and nephews. Eva was blessed with 18 beloved grandchildren and 3 greategrandchildren. She will be greatly missed and carried forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Calvary Chapel of El Paso for their loving support to our family, WeilMed Palliative Care, Dr. Edward Juarez, Michael Esquivel P.A., Dr. Rosa Khalaf, Dr. Calvin Han, Hospice of El Paso, and Perches Funeral Home East. Sincere gratitude to Dr. Fernandez, her favorite doctor who always made her smile and cared for her with such gentleness. Thank you all for graciously giving our mother the best care possible.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of El Paso on 1771 N. Zaragoza. Her remains will be cremated and her final resting place will be alongside her son Sammy Rivera.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 5, 2019