Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of El Paso
1771 N. Zaragoza
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva (Hernandez) Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva (Hernandez) Rivera Obituary
Eva Rivera (Hernandez)

El Paso - Eva Rivera (Hernandez), 77, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family on July 22, 2019, in El Paso, TX. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo & Guadalupe Hernandez and her son, whom she is now reunited with, Sammy Rivera. She is survived by her forever love, husband of 59 years , Eddie Rivera, her loving children, Yvonne Duron (Dennis), Edward Rivera (Sandra), Lori Gonzalez (Ruben), and Marissa Rivera, her sisters, Ycela Prado and Alicia Amezcua, brothers Enrique Hernandez and Mickey Hernandez and many nieces and nephews. Eva was blessed with 18 beloved grandchildren and 3 greategrandchildren. She will be greatly missed and carried forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Calvary Chapel of El Paso for their loving support to our family, WeilMed Palliative Care, Dr. Edward Juarez, Michael Esquivel P.A., Dr. Rosa Khalaf, Dr. Calvin Han, Hospice of El Paso, and Perches Funeral Home East. Sincere gratitude to Dr. Fernandez, her favorite doctor who always made her smile and cared for her with such gentleness. Thank you all for graciously giving our mother the best care possible.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of El Paso on 1771 N. Zaragoza. Her remains will be cremated and her final resting place will be alongside her son Sammy Rivera.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now