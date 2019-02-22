|
|
Eva Stamnos Mowad 85, from Boston MA moved to El Paso, TX in 1957. She passed away on February 16, 2019 with family at her side.
Eva was a devoted wife to Eddie Sr. for 57 years and was a big part of all of her husband's success. She was an active member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church since she arrived in El Paso, and she was also a charter member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Eva enjoyed spending time with her family, exercising, reading, playing cards with her friends, and especially socializing with her many friends.
We would like to thank all of her doctor's over the years Dr. Dwayne Aboud, Dr. Muneer Assi, Dr. Eddie Assi, Dr. Ileana Martinez, Dr. Valilis, Dr. Eugenio Armendariz and Matrix Home Healthcare for all of their compassionate and medical care. We would also like to thank her caregiver Nohely Alcala for her gentle care.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, parents Kyriakos and Asimoula Stamnos and her brother Steve Stamnos.
Survivors include her four children Eddie Jr. (Virgina), Chris, Steven (Marva), Beverly (Kevin), grandchildren Nichole, Stephanie, Jackson, Christina, Stephen, and Isaiah and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 5:00-9:00PM with Trisagion Service at 7:00PM at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:30AM at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church located at 120 N. Festival Drive. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30PM.
Pallbearers include Kevin Bartel, Tim Collins, Tom Joseph, Nichole Mowad, Rosemarie Mowad and Spiros Ninos.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019