Eva Vera



El Paso - Born 1919, passed away July 2, 2019



Eva Vera was born in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua to Jesus and Angelita Macias. She spent her early years in Chihuahua before moving to El Paso, TX. She attended local schools and lived through the depression. She married Pete B. Vera of El Paso Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Angelita Macias, husband Pete B Vera, Bob Whitman, brother in law, Ofelia Whitman, sister, and Hector Macias, brother (Marthita Macias)



She is survived by her sister, Delores Macias, son, Roy (JoAnn), grandchildren, Jae, Peter, and Paul, and her great grandchild, Aaron. In addition, she is survived by many nephews and nieces, great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and Godchildren. Many of her nieces looked at her as their "mom" and mentor.



Eva worked as a licensed beautician with her own shop, then went to work as a teacher's aide for many years at Mesa Vista Elementary School. She truly loved working with the children there. In addition to this she was involved in providing clothing and other things to those who truly needed in El Paso.



She enjoyed life and was greatly loved and cared for by all her family and friends. She truly cared about her immediate and extended family and the care came back in waves from those around her.



She was a blessing to all.



Her final days were spent enjoying her memories of her past life and spending time with visitors to her home.



Many thanks to APC Home Health Care for their support



Pallbearers: Peter Vera, William Whitman, Jerry Whitman, Robert Whitman, Joshua Castro (San Antonio), & Gabriel Arellano (Austin).



Services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina, commencing at 09:30am, rosary services at 11:00am at Hillcrest, and graveside services at 1:00pm at Ft. Bliss Cemetery. Published in El Paso Times on July 9, 2019