Eva Warling



El Paso - EVA DELGADO WARLING, 82, of El Paso, TX. Passed Friday July 3, 2020. Born May 1, 1938, Zacatecas, Mexico. Survived by her beloved Armando Salas; 9 children; Wade Warling, Ricardo Ben Warling, Robert Warling Jr., Walter Warling, Magdalena Anderson, David Warling, Joe Warling, Zavela Yocom, Rafael Warling; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Extended family; Chole, Caramello, Lulu, Mayela, Pilar, Olga, Manny, Tony, Luis.



Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 2:00 pm and a Scripture Service to be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Committal Service to follow at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.



Dear loving mother, partner, best friend. We'll miss you so. Gone but always in our hearts. You leave us with fond, beautiful memories, stories, faith, traditions to carry-on. We know you were ready to go to Heaven with your mom, who you called for.



What you've meant… "matriarch", "best friend", "beautiful sweet queen", "family rock", "angel divino", "beloved mother", "glue that bound us together", "HANUCHA", "guardian angel", "beautiful lady". Que descanse en paz.









