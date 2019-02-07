|
|
BLAKELY
Evan Bascom Blakely Jr
1923 - 2019
Blakely Jr, Dr. Evan Bascom ("Doc", "Junie") of Dallas, passed away on Feb 5th, 2019 after a full life of 95 years. Born in Los Angeles in 1923, his family moved to El Paso, Tx when he was two. He attended Houston Grade School and Austin High School and worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad prior to entering military service. In El Paso, he met and married his dear wife, Loveta Noricks Blakely, originally from Arkansas. They were married from 1946 until Loveta's passing in 1991. Evan was the proud father of Evan, Gary, Myron and Ginny, grandfather to Tyler and Carson, great-grandfather to Carson Jr. and Heidi and uncle to beloved nieces and nephews. Evan serviced with the US Army Air Corp, 668 Bomb Squad-416 Bomb Group during WWII that earned 6 Battle Star awards. He attended Northwestern Dental School and established his dental practice in Dallas, where he attracted many a phobic patient because of his gentle touch. Evan moved to CC Young in November of 2011. His family is grateful for their dedicated care and compassion. Facing one's loss of independence is always difficult, however Evan sweetened with age under the influence of CC Young's staff and fellow residents. An informal memorial service to be held at 3pm at CC Young's Hillside (Blanton) Building.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 7, 2019