Evangelina "Angie" Cervantes
El Paso - Evangelina 'Angie' Cervantes, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on June 16, 1931 in Alamogordo, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband Ysidro, and her parents Carlos Hernandez and Otilia Rivera Hernandez, brother Juventino Hernandez and sister Edelmira Dueñas. She is survived by her sister Mary H. Barreda, brother Carlos Hernandez Jr., and her children Patricia Barba (Arturo), David Y. Cervantes (Francine), Michael Cervantes (Juana), Paul 'Danny' Cervantes, Thomas J. Cervantes (Veronica), grandchildren Debra Ornelas (Frank), Melissa Barba (Germán), Michelle Cervantes (Joshua), Christopher Cervantes (Leslie), Elyse Pennington (Daniel), Kevin Rupp, Laura Cervantes, Giovana and Carlo Cervantes, Wayne Rich (Chelsie), Adam Rich, great grand-children Briana Pinho (Antonio), Sophia, Marcello, Jacob, Clifford, Emery, Sierra, Sydney, Lucas, Roque, Nia, Celeste, Leonidas, and great-great granddaughter Olivia Alessandra.
Angie lived a fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She valued love for her family above all, and that love of family was instilled in all the lives she touched. She loved travelling, playing the piano, dining out, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Her generous spirit and infectious laughter will resonate in the beloved family she leaves behind. She was an inspiration to many, and embodied a beautiful elegance and grace that will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank Dr. Abraham Gonzales, Dr. Manny Alvarez and her caretaker Rosie Mandujano.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Due to Covid-19, a private Vigil Service will be live streamed at 6:00pm on Martin Funeral Home East's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Martin-Funeral-Home-East-181199868587154/. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:30am at St. Raphael Parish, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends to come together and cherish Evangelina's memory.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.