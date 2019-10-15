Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
Evangelina Ibave Obituary
Evangelina Ibave

El Paso - Our beloved Evangelina Ibave, 90, was called Home by the Lord on October 13, 2019.

She is reunited with her husband, Atilano Ibave; parents, Ruperto and Agustina Villalobos; brother, Jose; sisters, Maria and Soledad.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Graciela Salinas and Maria Magdalena Ibave; her sons, Miguel Angel Ibave and Salvador Ibave; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Evangelina was incredibly humble and generous. She fed everyone with delicious food, kind words, and prayer. We would like to thank Dr.Syed A.Yusoof and Choice Hospice of El Paso for their care.

Visitation: Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00pm at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
