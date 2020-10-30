Evangelina MinjaresEl Paso - Eva Minjares born June 2, 1942 passed away to be with our lord and savior on October 23, 2020 at the age of 78 years old. Eva was a strong and beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Santos Minjares and Romana Renteria De Minjares, one sister, and four brothers. She is survived by her three children Santos Roman Saenz, Javier Eduardo Saenz, and Maria Angelica Toyosima, along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.Eva was a devoted military mom and tireless foster mother of several children. Eva is a Bowie High School graduate and studied sign language and education at El Paso Community College where she aquired her associates degree and UTEP where she completed her education with a bachelor degree in education in her early seveties, a very special accomplishment . Services for Eva Minjares will be held on Monday November 2,2020 4pm-8pm with the Rosary starting at 6pm at Perches Funeral Home and Tuesday November 3,2020 at 8am at Perches Funeral home for the mass and burial. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.