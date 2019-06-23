Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 North Mesa Street
View Map
Evangelina Quezada Obituary
Evangelina Quezada

El Paso, Tx. - Evangelina Quezada, 94, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Quezada. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Quezada and son-in-law, Robert Andron, grandchildren Luis A. Torres, Jr. and Maria Teresa "Tessy" Torres. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27th from 5pm-9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28th at 9:00am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 North Mesa Street followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019
