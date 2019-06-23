|
Evangelina Quezada
El Paso, Tx. - Evangelina Quezada, 94, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Quezada. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Quezada and son-in-law, Robert Andron, grandchildren Luis A. Torres, Jr. and Maria Teresa "Tessy" Torres. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27th from 5pm-9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28th at 9:00am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 North Mesa Street followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019