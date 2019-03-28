Evangeline Barajas Slavik



El Paso - Vangie Barajas Slavik, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 68 in El Paso, Texas. She was killed in an automobile accident. Vangie was born in El Paso on August 15, 1950 as the fifth child of Roberto and Carmen Barajas. She and her husband Michael enjoyed a collaborative and loving marriage for over 32 years that was based on mutual support, respect and a deep love for each other. Together they shared a passion for travel, often throughout the world.



Vangie was educated by the Sisters of Loretto at St. Mary's Elementary School ('65) and Loretto Academy ('68). In 1968, after having committed her Saturdays toward becoming a hairdresser, she received her Texas certification and became the coiffeur extraordinaire that she was, following in the footsteps of her mentor and aunt, Concepcion Gonzalez. She served her patrons as a hairdresser, friend and at times confidant for over 51 years throughout which time she developed a keen psychological and analytical ability to evaluate and conclude that her loving brothers were not nuts. Her hope in life was that her surviving sisters would someday reach the same conclusion.



She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Slavik, her sisters Roselind and Kathleen (Mendoza) as well as brothers Luis (Margie), Richard (Cathy) and Arman Barajas. The legacy of Vangie's kind and giving spirit, love of reading, passion for life, and perseverance to overcome all adversity will continue through her nieces Lisa (Troy) Gammill, Roberta, Melanie (Larry Pacos), Jaqueline (David) and Lauren Mendoza as well as her nephews Andy, Gaston, Benjamin Gonzalez, Brian, Tyler Spurgin and Edward Barajas. In addition, she is survived by numerous grand-nieces and -nephews and seemingly countless aunts, uncles and cousins. Vangie was simply adored and loved by all who knew her, including her two trusted and pampered felines, Gorda and Catlin.



Vangie was preceded in death by her parents Roberto Barajas and Carmen Gonzalez Barajas, her sister Rosa Maria in addition to her brothers Robert, Jr., Oscar and Eduardo.



In 1990, Vangie was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and served as a true role model and mentor for other family members encumbered with the same or similar autoimmune disease, encouraging them to persist in the face of all struggles. In that regard, she was a person of deep inner faith and lived life serving others. She will be deeply missed by her "Loretto Girls" of the Class of 1968 with whom she met when she and Michael were not out galavanting from Club Med to Club Med for well-deserved rest and relaxation. Her Loretto Girls can take solace in knowing that now she is a true "Loretto Angel."



Those that knew Vangie knew of her love for hats and her impeccable dress. She was a radiant dresser, always dressed to full feather and full advantage, never permitting an illness to get the better of her. Her attire and sparkling jewelry was reminiscent of Spanish royalty, befitting knowing that she was the 7th great-granddaughter of Tome Domingues III de Mendoza, who according to ancestry.com, was a Lt. General Field Marshal in the Spanish Army and who served as the 20th Colonial Spanish Governor of "Nuevo Mexico," now of course the State of New Mexico. One could close their eyes and easily imagine seeing Evangelina getting off a buggy in colonial Santa Fe. Sweet with a side of zest.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours and a prayer vigil on Saturday, March 30th at 5:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. in El Paso. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of El Paso, 4991 Fred Wilson Ave, 79906, https://www.hselpaso.org/donate. Gorda and Caitlan thank you in advance. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Pleas visit our online registry www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary