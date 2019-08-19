|
|
Eve Peitsu Barron
El Paso - Eve Peitsu Barron, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Eve was born in Shanghai, China to Fong Yi Lo and Chen Shui Lin on August 14, 1928.
Eve was a retired business owner having opened and operated two restaurants; the Golden Dragon in Colorado and the Hong Kong in New Mexico. Her passion was serving others, feeding everyone she could and especially taking care of her family. Eve was an active member of El Paso Chinese Baptist Church; her church family was her second family.
Eve is survived by her children, Sheila Grant and husband Joey, Dave Barron, Connie Padilla and husband Amos, and Mary Kay Barron and husband Anthony Romero; 15 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Barron.
A celebration of Eve's life will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 @ 3:00 pm; with a reception following the celebration in Hillcrest Funeral Home Chapel.
She will be laid to rest with her husband, Allen in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 @ 10 am.
A special thanks to U.M.C and Staff, Kindred Hospice, and members of El Paso Chinese Baptist Church for all their loving care and support.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, a Dignity Memorial provider (915)598-3332
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019