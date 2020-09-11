Evelyn Marie Rush FlemingEl Paso - Evelyn Marie Rush Fleming, 71, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father William B Rush, Her brother William (Billy) Rush, Her daughter Milissa Chavira, and her grandson Cameron Orton. She is survived by her Mother Elsie M Rush, Her daughters Michelle Lopez and Nicole Orton, Her Grandchildren Jason Fleming, Crystal Roacho, Luis Roacho, Cera Roacho, Daniel Lopez, Alyssa Gilliland, Kristen Lopez, Michael Lopez, Helen Lopez, Rickey Rivera, Fabian Chavira, Madeline Chavira, Tommy Orton, Isaac Orton, and Anthony Orton, and many great grandchildren. Evelyn dedicated her life to caring for others through her job as a medical professional. She also volunteered for the El Paso Independent School District, and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher as well as a Eucharistic Minister. A memorial will be held at a later date.