Mr. Evern R. Wall
Holly Lake - Funeral service for Mr. Evern R. Wall, of Holly Lake, TX will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shady Grove Church of Christ with Mr. Ron Acton officiating, interment to follow at Holly Tree Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday. Evern passed away in Tyler on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 86.
Evern was born on November 20, 1932 in Borger, TX to the late Truman and Georgie (Hyman) Wall. He then married Phyllis Marie Parker on June 8, 1952. Evern was the President of El Paso Electric Company from 1975 to 1989. He also served on numerous civic and community boards throughout his career. Evern was also an active member of Shady Grove Church of Christ until his passing. He loved to study the Bible, oil painting and fishing. In recent years, Evern also enjoyed working at the Hawkins Mini Mall.
Evern is survived by his daughter, Debbie Acton, and her husband, Ron, of El Paso, TX; by his son, Randy Wall, and his wife, Joy, of Farmington, NM. He is also survived by his sister, Freda Crosby, and her husband, Bud, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX; his sister-in-law, LaRue Wall, from Tyler, TX; his grandchildren, Jani Rowe, Shauna Cameron, Evern Randolph Wall III (Bud), Annette Rodden and Jenny Ulibarri; as well as 12 great grandchildren.
Evern is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Wall; and brother, Melvin J. Wall.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019