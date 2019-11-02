Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar Road
Service
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
401 N Zaragoza Road
Faustina H. Baca


1926 - 2019
Faustina H. Baca Obituary
Faustina H. Baca

El Paso - Faustina H Baca age 93, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1926 in Colorado City, Texas. Tina graduated from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing and worked at Hotel Dieu Hospital and other Hospitals in the El Paso and Dallas areas. She also worked with the Head Start program in the El Paso School District and Chapter One in the Ysleta School District.

She was a loving mother, friend, homemaker, seamstress and above all her passion was gardening at her 'Little Casita'. She was very devoted to her family and faith. Her many joys were bringing her family together, not only for special occasions but simply just because she loved being around family. She enjoyed traveling and being with her circle of quilting friends. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as in Christ God forgave you".

She is survived by her four children Barbara, Rick, Becky and Pat and 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren with two on the way. Funeral arrangements are as follows: Viewing starts at 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with the Rosary following at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina Drive. Mass is scheduled at 10:00 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Road. Burial immediately following at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 N Zaragoza Road.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Remember
