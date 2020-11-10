Fausto Angel MedinaEl Paso, Texas - Fausto Angel Medina was born in El Paso in 1933. He attendedLydia Patterson Institute ('49) and Texas Western College.He entered the Airforce in 1951 during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Germany. After his release from the Airforce, he returned to El Paso and went to work at Ft. Bliss for a short time. He transferred to WhiteSands Missile Range, Radar Department and was a member of thegroup that gave support to the Apollo Mission and the Space Shuttle Mission.He retired in 1988. In 1990 he met his wife Eva and was married atSt. Raphael Catholic Church. Together, he and his wife formed Medina Property Services. He was preceded in death by his mother Ana Maria Diaz and brother Arturo Medina. He is survived by his wife Eva Fourzan Medina, children, Esequiel and Rebecca Meza and Estela Medina-Ontiveros.Grandsons include Christopher Meza, Arthur and Jaime Rocha and Antonio Ontiveros III. Nephews Arturo and Angel Medina and Niece Leticia Cervantes. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12. 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.U.S. Air Force Military Honors will be at 6:30 P.M. and the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Scripture services will be held Friday, November 13. 2020 at 8:30 AM at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79935.