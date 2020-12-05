Fay Harrison Eckstrom



Fay Harrison Eckstrom was born on November 10, 1939 and was lifted to heavenly glory on November 20, 2020. Born in Pampa Texas to parents Jim and Imelda Harrison, Fay began living in El Paso, Texas, in the 1960s, raising her children and working in a variety of fields, eventually retiring from the Socorro Independent School District with over 20 years of service as a data entry specialist.



A long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church, she trusted and treasured her Savior Jesus Christ and served as a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, sang in the choir, and volunteered in the library and food distribution warehouse of Ysleta Lutheran Mission Human Care. At Zion she met and cultivated deep friendship with many, especially Peggy Djerf, Jan Borschtnik, and Jerri Jones whose many road trips together were filled with food, humor, and peaceful acceptance. God was her refuge and strength and among other Bible verses, she treasured this word about heaven, "I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. (Psalm 27:13)"



Fay lived with great devotion and love for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her former husband John A. Eckstrom, son James Martin Eckstrom, sister Nancy Harrison Eargle, and brother Robert Dee Harrison. She is survived by her children Pamela Jean Eckstrom Couey and John Scott Eckstrom, her grandchildren Jordan Doreen Egger, Abigail Marie Egger, James Wyatt Eckstrom, Sean Martin Eckstrom, her siblings James Walter Harrison, and Jeannie Harrison Cummings; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at a date early in 2021 yet to be determined.









