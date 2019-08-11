|
Dr. Fayez Salim Nourallah
Dallas - Dr. Fayez Salim Nourallah, 82, passed away on August 9 in Dallas, Texas, due to complications from congestive heart failure.
The eleventh child out of 13, Fayez was born on September 10, 1936 in Jableh, Syria. His hard work and determination provided him the opportunity to attend the University of Cairo in Egypt, where he received his Bachelor Degree in Accounting. Soon after, he was hired by the Australian government and worked in Canberra and Sydney for a year. He moved to the United States in 1962 to attend the University of Illinois for graduate school on full scholarship. While working on his Master's Degree in Accounting, he met his future wife, Karen Mae Severs. After graduating with a Ph.D., Fayez began his career as an accounting professor at Michigan Tech University and East Michigan University.
Fayez and Karen were married for 54 years, much of that spent raising their family in El Paso. They moved from Michigan to El Paso in 1970 because Fayez obtained a teaching position at the University of Texas at El Paso. He opened his private practice as a Certified Public Accountant in the early 1970's and provided free tax work for many impoverished families. Always dabbling in real estate, he also purchased multiple properties in El Paso, including Chelmont Shopping Center and the Highlander Apartments. He moved to Dallas in 1996 and continued to work until January 2019, helping local Middle Eastern families with their book-keeping and tax returns.
Fayez is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Nourallah, parents, Salim and Miriam Nourallah and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Salim Nourallah, Faris Nourallah, Miriam Osborne and her husband, Kenny Osborne, and Ameer Nourallah; and grandchildren Griffin, Gavin, Hudson and Miette.
Private services were held at Restland in Dallas.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019