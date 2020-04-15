|
|
Federico Macias
El Paso - Federico Macias, age 88 passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020. Federico was born March 2, 1932 in El Paso, Texas and was a United States Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. Retired supervisor from Asarco from 1963-1994. Former AARP president -2006.
Federico is survived by; son Federico Macias Jr.(Carolina).; son Daniel Macias(Helen); son James Edward Macias(Edna); and daughter Belinda Macias; brother Antonio Macias and sister Adela Macias he also leaves behind ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren to cherish and honor his memory.
Federico was preceded in death by his wife Gloria T. Macias; sons Robert and David Macias.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020