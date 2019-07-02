|
|
Federico Nunez
El Paso - Federico Nuñez, 88, passed away and was received into the loving embrace of God on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas and a devoted catholic, husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his lifetime loving wife, Naty Nuñez, son Fred T. Nuñez and his brother Luis Nuñez. He is survived by his sister Josefina Guardado, son Jose (Alma) Nuñez and daughters; Rosa (Frank) Torres and Blanca (Joe) Enriquez, daughter in law, Monika Nuñez; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-9 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with a Vigil at 7 pm at Sunset Funeral Home-East Located at 750 N. Carolina Dr. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Santa Lucia Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-East.
Published in El Paso Times on July 2, 2019