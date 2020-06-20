Felicia L. BenifieldEl Paso - Felicia L. Benifield was called home to our Lord on June 16, 2020, surrounded by friends and her caretaker.She was preceded in death by her loving husband George H. Benifield and her precious son, George H. Benifield III. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Veronica and Carmen.She is survived by her granddaughter Helena, niece Ligia, nephews Abdul, Omar and Ricardo, several cousins, including her loving cousin Beverly and many close friends.She was a first grade teacher for many years and cared for all her little students. Felicia loved her Lord and was blessed beyond measure.Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass, El Paso, Texas, 79904. Graveside Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.