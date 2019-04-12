Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
El Paso - Feliciano Q Hernandez, 92, was called to be with our Lord on April 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Julieta Elvira Hernandez, his 4 children Benita Estela Giron, Juan Luis Hernandez, Sylvia Salinas, and Felix Hernandez. Grandchildren Carolina, Robert, Bernadette, Angelo, Rebecca, Victoria, and Damien. Great Grandchildren DeSean, Bella, Mario, Joaquin, Amanda, Eduardo, Damien, Crystalee and his brother Merced Hernandez. He served in the Army from December 1948 to July 1952 and proudly served his country in the Korean War. His family will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Interment to follow at the Anthony Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019
