Felicitas V. "Cheliz" Gonzalez
El Paso - Felicitas V. Gonzalez, 84 of El Paso, Texas, passed away September 8, 2019
She was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico on March 6, 1935. She was married to Lorenzo+ Martinez Gonzalez on August 9, 1960. Cheliz was a homemaker for her family and had a passion for horse racing and traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her sons, Lorenzo Jr. and wife Regina, Michael and wife Azucena. Grandchildren; Austin Alexander (Crystal Thompson-girlfriend), Cheyenne Autumn, Rosario Azucena and Lourdes Herlinda. Brother, Luis Garcia and Sisters, Genoveva Holguin and Soledad Apodaca. Cheliz was born in Santa Barbara, Chih, MX in 1935. In the late 1960's she worked at The Cooney Island Restaurant in downtown El Paso, where she meet Lorenzo "Lencho" Gonzalez. In August they married and had three boys; Paul+, Lorenzo Jr. and Michael. Lencho and Cheliz were married for 51 years. She was a mother who devoted her time in taking care of her family and her 4 grandchildren, Austin Alexander, Cheyenne Autumn, Rosario Azucena and Lourdes Herlinda. Her strength and strong will, helped her to battle her illness head on and never back down. Now that God had called her to join Him in another joyful journey, she will always be looking down on us to guide us and protect us through our own joyful journeys.
Rest in Peace. Love you always.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019