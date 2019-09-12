Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicitas Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicitas V. "Cheliz" Gonzalez


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felicitas V. "Cheliz" Gonzalez Obituary
Felicitas V. "Cheliz" Gonzalez

El Paso - Felicitas V. Gonzalez, 84 of El Paso, Texas, passed away September 8, 2019

She was born in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico on March 6, 1935. She was married to Lorenzo+ Martinez Gonzalez on August 9, 1960. Cheliz was a homemaker for her family and had a passion for horse racing and traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her sons, Lorenzo Jr. and wife Regina, Michael and wife Azucena. Grandchildren; Austin Alexander (Crystal Thompson-girlfriend), Cheyenne Autumn, Rosario Azucena and Lourdes Herlinda. Brother, Luis Garcia and Sisters, Genoveva Holguin and Soledad Apodaca. Cheliz was born in Santa Barbara, Chih, MX in 1935. In the late 1960's she worked at The Cooney Island Restaurant in downtown El Paso, where she meet Lorenzo "Lencho" Gonzalez. In August they married and had three boys; Paul+, Lorenzo Jr. and Michael. Lencho and Cheliz were married for 51 years. She was a mother who devoted her time in taking care of her family and her 4 grandchildren, Austin Alexander, Cheyenne Autumn, Rosario Azucena and Lourdes Herlinda. Her strength and strong will, helped her to battle her illness head on and never back down. Now that God had called her to join Him in another joyful journey, she will always be looking down on us to guide us and protect us through our own joyful journeys.

Rest in Peace. Love you always.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felicitas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now