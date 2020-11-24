Felipa Esther Tellez



El Paso - Felipa Esther Fierro Tellez [79], of El Paso, TX passed away on November 15, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO where she lived with her husband and immediate family for the past 8 years. Esther was born on June 14, 1941 to her parents, Francisca Fierro and Leonardo Miner in El Paso, TX. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and Middle School, El Paso Tech High School where she played basketball and was a Majorette, and was a graduate of Durham College. Esther had a fulfilling life-long career as a Banker at Texas Commerce Bank, now J.P. Morgan Chase where she was also a TX Notary and known to her co-workers and customers as "E.T." in which she retired from. She was a devout Christian and volunteer with her church, first in CA with the Nicky Cruz Crusade, second in TX with her church assisting the Homeless, TX Teen Challenge, El Paso Youth Crises Center, and the El Paso Pro-Life Center in which she was an executive secretary to the Director for many years. She was an intelligent, wise, charismatic, loving, giving, and loyal person to her family, relatives, friends, co-workers, and to her sisters & brothers in Christ. Esther was happily married to her beloved husband, Ruben R, Tellez, one month shy of their 62nd Wedding Anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Ruben R. Tellez; her son Abraham R. Tellez (Christina); her son Aaron Tellez (Teresa); her daughter Deborrah Tellez-Read (Greg); seven beloved grandchildren, Vanessa Reveles-Montoya (Marc), Victoria Reveles-Lockhart (Caton), Jacob A. Tellez, Joshua P. Tellez, Isabel M. Tellez, Hannah G. Tellez, Mathew M. Read, Andrew R. Read, and Caleb U. Landrum; and the extended Fierro, Contreras, Bustamante, and Tellez families which she loved and cherished. We love you and miss you to the moon and back, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, relative, and friend. The family requests that all flowers and cards be sent to Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79938. There will be a closed, Graveside Service for the immediate family on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, at 10 a.m. MST. A Facebook livestream of the service will be available to those family and friends who are not able to attend. Search for 'Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery on Facebook, follow, then enter this site at 10 a.m. in which you will be able to view the livestream service.









