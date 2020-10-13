Felipe LugoEl Paso, Texas - Felipe Lugo, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and was in the plumbing business for over 50 years.Felipe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha Lugo, sons Felipe Jr. and Javier Lugo, daughter Armida Lugo, brothers Valentin and Manuel Lugo, and sisters Maria Gonzalez and Isabel Lechuga. He is survived by his sons Hector and Carlos Enrique Lugo, daughters Maria Isabel Vasquez, Maria O. Lugo and Susana Gomez, 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, brothers Gabriel and Jaime Lugo, and sisters Rosa Isela Parra and Hortencia Arredondo.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am with a vigil at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Central. Graveside to follow at 11:30am in Evergreen East Cemetery.