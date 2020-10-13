1/1
Felipe Lugo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felipe Lugo

El Paso, Texas - Felipe Lugo, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and was in the plumbing business for over 50 years.

Felipe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha Lugo, sons Felipe Jr. and Javier Lugo, daughter Armida Lugo, brothers Valentin and Manuel Lugo, and sisters Maria Gonzalez and Isabel Lechuga. He is survived by his sons Hector and Carlos Enrique Lugo, daughters Maria Isabel Vasquez, Maria O. Lugo and Susana Gomez, 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, brothers Gabriel and Jaime Lugo, and sisters Rosa Isela Parra and Hortencia Arredondo.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am with a vigil at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Central. Graveside to follow at 11:30am in Evergreen East Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Vigil
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved