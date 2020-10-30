Felipe Octavio ArenasEl Paso - Felipe Octavio Arenas, 52, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.He graduated from Ysleta High School in 1986 and received his bachelor's degree in Bilingual Education from The University of Texas at El Paso in 1990. In December 2004, he received a master's degree in Educational Supervision from the University of Houston at Clear Lake.After teaching in Houston, Texas for 10 years, he returned to El Paso and spent the rest of his career as an early childhood administrator for Socorro Independent School District. For nearly three decades he was a devoted educator, impacting the lives of countless teachers and students. He was set to retire this year from Escontrias Early Childhood Center.He loved animals, often caring for multiple pets at a time. He spent much of his free time volunteering at the local homeless shelter, providing meals and comfort to those in need.He is survived by his partner Andres Caballero; his parents Pete and Mary Arenas; his two sisters Veronica Holguin (Enrique Holguin) and Lourdes Arenas; and his nieces and nephews Amanda, Jake, Zedrick, April, and Sonny.Rosary will be held on Monday, November 2 at 6:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Home. He will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:15 A.M.Pallbearers for the funeral are Robert Rodriguez, Gabriel Perez, Nick Ball, Joe Quiroz, Enrique Holguin, and Steve Hernandez.Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas