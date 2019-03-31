|
Felipe Perez
El Paso - On March 16, 2019 Felipe Perez embarked on his final journey to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was born February 13, 1925 in Chihuahua Mexico, joined Isabel Carmen Vivanco in matrimony on July 31, 1946 at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de Ciudad Juarez and became a United States Naturalized citizen April 30 1966.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Isabel Carmen Perez de Vivanco.
He was a beloved father to Consuelo Yáñez (Armando), Carmen Villalobos (Armando), Felipe Perez (Julie) and Gilberto Alonso Perez engaged to Renee Browning of Abilene Texas. He was also a loving grandfather to Claudia Yáñez García (Oscar), Nickalus Pérez, Gilberto Pérez Jr., Samantha Pérez, Nathaniel Pérez and great-granddaughter Tessa Renee Garcia.
A well known and sought after bartender; Felipe never met a stranger. Among several of his establishments were Desert Hills, El Paso Club, El Paso Country Club, Coronado Country Club, La Villita, Moon Garden, Oriental Palace, Carlos & Mickeys and Julio's Café Corona
A memorial visitation will be held on April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave (915) 566-3955.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019