Felipe R. Avila Jr.
El Paso - Beloved husband, father, son, & brother, Felipe R. Avila Jr. was called to his heavenly home on June 8, 2020 and was rejoined with his angel, Jeslyn Rain Muñoz.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sofia V. Avila; son, Justin; daughters, Jessica and Seles; parents, Felipe and Hortencia Avila; brother, Fernando Avila; and sisters, Gloria Gonzalez and Norma Samaniego.

Felipe devoted 41 years of service to Walgreens. He started as a service clerk and worked his way up to assistant manager, then store manager. He established a professional level of management for the company. He was a community leader for Walgreens and led many community events in the El Paso area. He touched the hearts of everyone he worked with and was known to all as ALL THE WAY PHIL!!

Felipe loved to ride his Harley-Davidson Springer Softail motorcycle.

He touched the hearts of so many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation: Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUN
12
Rosary
04:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
