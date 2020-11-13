Felipe R. Gutierrez Jr.El Paso - Felipe Gutierrez, a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all - died November 8, 2020. He was a proud longtime resident of El Paso, served in the Marine Corps Reserve, graduated from UTEP, and began his career as a mechanical engineer for Southwestern Bell. After retiring, he joined the Eastwood High School faculty and retired from El Paso Community College in 2018. Felipe enjoyed the arts, learning foreign languages, traveling around the world, and was an amateur guitar player. His family was his greatest joy and accomplishment. Felipe is survived by his daughters, Alma Acosta and husband Oscar Acosta, Laura Gutierrez and husband Gonzalo Moreno, Carmen Imai and husband Andrew Imai. Beloved grandchildren: Joshua Acosta, Alyssa Acosta, Andrea Imai, and Amanda Imai, siblings: Pedro Gutierrez, Adolfo Gutierrez, Arturo Gutierrez, and Gloria Lange. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elvira Gutierrez, son Daniel Gutierrez, and is survived by wife, Mariana Briones. His presence continues to surround us as he will always live in the hearts and minds of the loving family and friends he left behind. Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 5:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina.