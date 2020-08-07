Felipe Roberto Martinez
El Paso - Mr. Felipe Roberto Martinez, 90, was called home by the Lord July 31, 2020. He was born and raised in El Paso, Tx, known by many names, Viejo, Dad, Grandpa, Bobby, Chito, Juan, Flaco, etc…
He was a proud graduate of Bowie High School, class of 1949 (an Oso Orgulloso through and through). After high school, he joined the military in January of 1951, he was a proud veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. He honorably discharged in 1953. He was married to his one and only true love for 65 years, Ernestina V. Martinez. He then began working for Pennzoil as a route salesman, serving El Paso, Alamogordo and Las Cruces. He worked 50 plus years before retiring from Pennzoil. He was a blessed, loyal, reliable, hardworking man with a giant size heart full of generosity. An honest honorable man of men, with a firm handshake (with the expectation of one in return) and a great smile. Willing to help where ever there was a need. He had the heart and mind of an engineer, a jack of all trades. Give him time and he'd fix it. He was an Uncle and godfather to many. He had a unique relationship with each person he befriended. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved God, family and friends. He also loved the schools of Father Yermo and its extended family. He will always be remembered for his tenacity, work ethic, generosity, honesty, and bear hugs.
He was the eldest son of Roberto Martinez and Carlotta Yniguez, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Ernestina V. Martinez, their daughter Tessie Moton (Allen), granddaughter Danielle Moton (the apple of his eye), his sister's Anita Martinez, Helen Garcia(Joe+), Mage Guerrero(Chava+). Brothers, Arturo Martinez (Jan), Hector Martinez (Rachel), Carlos Gonzalez (Margarita +), Fernando Martinez+. Sisters-in-law, Velia Bonilla (Jesus C. Bonilla+), Gloria Zubiate (George), Rita Garibay (Ret. Col. Raul Garibay), Emilia Velasquez (Mando +).
A funeral viewing will be on August 10, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm (Rosary 7:00) at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79903.
To view the Rosary via livestream, please visit the funeral home's Facebook Page at facebook.com/fdacentral
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Gallardo, Dr. Abraham Gonzalez and Dr. Dinorah Nutis and their staffs for the kindness that was rendered to my father over the many years under their care.
In lieu of flowers the family humbly requests that financial donations be made in his memory to the Father Yermo School's, 250 Washington St., El Paso, TX, 79905