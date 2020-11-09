Felix CastilloEl Paso - Felix Castillo, 67, of EL Paso, TX, passed on November 5th , 2020. Felix was born in Anthony, Texas on December 22, 1952, son of the late Carmen Rubio and Carmen Castillo. He was a brother to 9 siblings. Seven brothers, Robert, Gilbert, Joe, Dulces, Armando, Mike, and Eddie Castillo. Two sisters, Delia Castillo and Bertha Sandoval. He is survived by a wife of 50 years, Alice Castillo, and two daughters, Elizabeth Castillo Woodworth (Jeremy Woodworth) and Jennifer Castillo Rivas (Joe Rivas). He will forever be remembered by his four grandchildren, Amber Woodworth, Bryan Castillo, Cassandra Woodworth and Alanna Rivas. He was a loved Nino to Danielle Baeza- Jones and Michael Baeza and a loved Welo to Berkley Jones and SaraJane Jones. He is loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Felix was a man of many passions. He loved being outdoors, fishing, gardening, grilling, fixing up and enjoying his porch. In his younger years he was a avid baseball player and a homerun hitter. Felix was always ready to lend a helping hand and was the most selfless man you would meet. He showed his hard work through his career, 30 years as a field foreman at R.E.R. Utility Contractor, INC. He was a provider who would give everything to helping his family. If you knew Felix you knew how big his heart was and how he could make anyone laugh. He loved to make people smile, always cracking jokes and making silly faces. There was never a dull moment when you were around Felix. He is watching over his loved ones and planting the most beautiful garden in heaven. "The Lord God placed the man in the Garden of Eden to tend and watch over it" Genesis 2:15 NLT A memorial service will be held with limited capacity and social distancing precautions on Wednesday the 11th at 9:30 am at Sunset Funeral Homes. 9521 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79907.