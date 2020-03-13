|
Felix Gonzalez
El Paso - Felix Gonzalez was born on July 28, 1936 in El Paso, TX to Arturo and Juana Gonzalez. He was married to Hazel, the love of his life on May 10, 1959 until her passing on January 28, 1998. Felix will be remembered for his fun-loving, adventurous spirit. He had a variety of interests to include hunting, racing, golfing and camping to a name a few. Felix was well known in the local restaurant industry for his 48 years of dedicated service. Many can attest "Felix could fix anything." Felix also enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether it be sharing one of his activities or enjoying a cookout.
Felix is survived by his brothers, Rudy, Ralph, John, Alfred and his sister Virginia; his sons Rob (Beth) & Steve (ReAnne); and his grandchildren Robby Gonzalez, Lance Corbett, Julian Gonzalez, Katelyn "Sweetie" Gonzalez and William Gonzalez.
Felix Gonzalez, 83, passed into the loving arms of our Lord, on March 9, 2020. Viewing will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home (915)598-3332 1060 Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a vigil at 7PM. Funeral service will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 8011 Williamette, El Paso, TX 79907 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 AM with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020